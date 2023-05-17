WATCH LIVE: Senate committee holds hearing on judicial ethics following reports on Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon on judicial ethics, following reports of violations by Supreme Court justices.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

In April, ProPublica reported that Justice Clarence Thomas received free trips from a Republican megadonor in a potential violation of ethics and disclosure requirements. The donor, Harlan Crow, also paid for Thomas’ nephew to attend a private school and paid Thomas for land he owned. Further potential violations were later reported, including money paid to Thomas’ wife, Republican activist Ginni Thomas.

Senate Democrats have argued Thomas’ potential violations highlight the need for Congress to step in and outline ethics rules for the high court.