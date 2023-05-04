GOP megadonor paid tuition of Justice Thomas’ family member, adding to ethics concerns

For several years, GOP donor Harlan Crow paid the pricey tuition for a grand-nephew of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. That’s according to new reporting by ProPublica. Combined with previous stories on Thomas and Crow, it paints a picture of a billionaire donor funding multiple aspects of the life of a Supreme Court justice. Geoff Bennett discussed more with ProPublica's Josh Kaplan.

