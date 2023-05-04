GOP megadonor paid tuition of Justice Thomas’ family member, adding to ethics concerns

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Ian Couzens
For several years, GOP donor Harlan Crow paid the pricey tuition for a grand-nephew of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. That’s according to new reporting by ProPublica. Combined with previous stories on Thomas and Crow, it paints a picture of a billionaire donor funding multiple aspects of the life of a Supreme Court justice. Geoff Bennett discussed more with ProPublica's Josh Kaplan.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
