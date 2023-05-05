Payments made to Justice Thomas’ wife raise more ethical questions about Supreme Court

Emma Brown:

So, the Judicial Education Project, which was the source of the money paid to Ginni Thomas, according to this arrangement, as laid out by Leonard Leo, filed its first amicus brief before the Supreme Court in 2012. So that's the same year as these payments.

And, in that brief, it was — it was in Shelby v. Holder, which, of course, is the landmark voting rights case in which the court struck down a provision that was meant to protect minority voters. Thomas agreed with that outcome, but he said: I would have gone further and struck down a broader provision, which is the same position taken by JEP, Judicial Education Project.

And this was not a new position for Clarence Thomas. It's not as if our reporting shows that he was swayed in some way by this organization that was apparently — had — had been asked to pay his wife. But the standard for recusal is not showing that someone was swayed. It's showing that there's a reasonable basis to question the impartiality of the justice.

And so we spoke to ethics experts who said — who were divided on the question of whether this was a close enough connection with the payments to his wife that it should have required his recusal.