WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris and Secretary Vilsack speak on wildfire preparedness in California

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to highlight the historic investments made by the bipartisan infrastructure law in wildfire preparedness and resilience. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will also deliver remarks.

Harris is expected to speak around 4:55 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The Biden administration plans to use $3 billion over 10 years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to launch a comprehensive response to a worsening U.S. wildfires crisis. Vilsack said in a statement earlier this week the new strategy seeks to “significantly increase fuels and forest health treatments to address the escalating crisis of wildfire danger threatening millions of acres and numerous communities across the United States.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.