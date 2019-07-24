WATCH: Mueller says Russia hoped to benefit from Trump

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller is testifying before Congress that the Russians believed they would benefit from Donald Trump winning the 2016 presidential election.

WATCH: Mueller decries Russia’s election interference

The former special counsel was asked Wednesday if his investigation found the Russian government perceived a benefit if one of the candidates won.

“Yes,” he said.

And which candidate would that be? asked Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat.

“It would be Trump,” Mueller said.

Mueller is testifying before Congress for the first time on his Trump-Russia investigation.

READ MORE: Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee