December 9, 2019

WATCH: Nadler’s full opening statement in Judiciary’s second impeachment hearing

Politics

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chair, said Monday that “President Trump put himself before country” in his dealings with Ukraine.

Speaking during the second day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Nadler said lawmakers “cannot wait until the next election to address the threat” posed by the president’s actions.

The impeachment case has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Lawmakers are also considering whether U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting were contingent on the announcement of those investigations.

The Judiciary and Intelligence committees have led the probe, hearing testimony from witnesses and legal experts about Trump’s conduct. House lawmakers are currently drafting the articles of impeachment, on which House lawmakers are anticipated to vote in the coming weeks.

MORE: Read the White House letter on not participating in the House impeachment hearing

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

