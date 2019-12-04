WATCH: Pamela S. Karlan’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Pamela S. Karlan, a Stanford law professor, told House lawmakers Wednesday that President Donald Trump “must be held to account” for his actions relating to Ukraine.

Karlan spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

“What has happened in the case before you is something that I do not think we have ever seen before: a president who has doubled down on violating his oath to ‘faithfully execute’ the laws and to ‘protect and defend the Constitution,'” Karlan said in her opening statement before a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

The impeachment inquiry has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

