WATCH: Pelosi says she’s ‘optimistic’ on passing $1.7 trillion spending bill

WATCH: Pelosi says she’s ‘optimistic’ on passing omnibus budget legislation

One day after the Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill to keep government agencies funded at current levels until next Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “optimistic” that Congress will pass a roughly $1.7 trillion appropriations package in time that would cover the full fiscal year.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above.

“The continuing resolution we passed yesterday will ensure that government stays open through December 23,” Pelosi said. “It’s Friday to Friday, so appropriators have enough time to finish.”

Wednesday’s one-week extension passed by a vote of 224-201, mainly along party lines.

House Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the extension. Many complained it would allow Congress to pass a massive spending bill before a Republican majority would take charge of the House in January and impose its will on spending.

However, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, has made the case that passing a full-year spending bill this Congress is better than the alternatives because it ensures a sizable increase in spending for defense.

WATCH: House Majority Whip James Clyburn on budget negotiations and final weeks of term

The final bill is also expected to include the Biden administration’s request for another $37 billion in aid to Ukraine as well as other bipartisan priorities, including an election measure designed to prevent another Jan. 6 insurrection. The bill would make it more difficult for lawmakers to object to a particular state’s electoral votes and make clear that the constitutional role of the vice president in the proceedings is solely ministerial.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Pelosi also said she’s looking forward to the full report of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, due out next week.

“I think that they conducted the business with the seriousness it deserves,” Pelosi said. “They did so in a way, I think that was done with dignity and with a factual basis and in a totally nonpartisan way.”

Finally, with House Republicans due to take control of the chamber in January, Pelosi looked back at her year’s as House Speaker and said her top accomplishment was getting the Affordable Care Act signed into law.

“It’s an economic issue, a financial health issue for families, and it’s a values issue for our country. So that for me was the the highlight,” she said.