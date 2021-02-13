What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

WATCH: Rep. Dean urges senators to be on the right side of history

Politics

Senators have resumed Donald Trump’s impeachment trial without calling witnesses after agreeing to accept new information from a Republican congresswoman about his actions on the day of the deadly Capitol siege.

Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

After a delay of several hours, the trial is back on track with closing arguments and Saturday’s session heading toward a vote on the verdict.

House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean, after using examples of Donald Trump’s speeches to inciting the January 6 riot, said “we are in a dialogue with history.”

“If we don’t set this right and call it what it was, the highest of constitutional crimes by the president of the United States, the past will not be past. The past will become our future.”

Dean implored the senate jurors, “history has found us. I ask that you not look the other way.”

    Trump’s defense rests its case in the Senate impeachment trial

