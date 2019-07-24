What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Rep. Jerry Nadler’s full opening statement at Mueller hearing

Politics

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says his committee has “a responsibility to address” the evidence that former special counsel Robert Mueller has uncovered in his Trump-Russia investigation.

Opening a three-hour hearing with Mueller, Nadler said there are themes to the hearing: “responsibility, integrity, and accountability.”

Nadler laid out the examples from Mueller’s report that committee members intend to focus on while questioning the reluctant former special counsel.

Mueller wrote in the document that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice.

He noted Trump’s directions to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn to have Mueller removed and, once that was made public, orders from Trump to McGahn to deny it happened.

Nadler said “not even the president is above the law.”

READ MORE: Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 22 WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

  2. Read Jul 24 Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee

  3. Read Jul 23 How would Trump’s food stamp plan affect low-income Americans?

  4. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  5. Read Jul 23 Hundreds of black deaths during 1919’s Red Summer are being remembered

With Mueller testimony, can Democrats expect a ‘breakthrough moment’?

Nation Jun 26

The Latest