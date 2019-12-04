WATCH: Rep. Jerry Nadler’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, accused President Donald Trump of taking “extraordinary and unprecedented steps” to prevent investigators from discovering the truth about his conduct.

Rep. Jerry Nadler spoke during the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday in the impeachment probe into Trump. The probe centers around Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

In a July 25 call, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The impeachment inquiry has sought to determine whether that request was tied to a White House meeting and U.S. military aid for Ukraine.

Democrats are accusing Trump not only of using his office for personal gain, but of obstructing both the impeachment probe and the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“President Trump welcomed foreign interference in the 2016 election. He demanded it for the 2020 election. In both cases, he got caught and in both cases he did everything in his power to prevent the American people from learning the truth about his conduct,” Nadler said during opening statements Wednesday.

The Judiciary committee hearing features four legal experts as witnesses and seeks to determine the grounds for impeaching a president.

MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?