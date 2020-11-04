What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Republican Susan Collins gives victory speech after Democratic opponent concedes

Politics

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term.

Watch her remarks in the player above.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data

Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of first-place votes. That meant no additional tabulation rounds were necessary under Maine’s ranked choice voting system.

Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

Collins long touted herself in the fiercely independent state as a bipartisan centrist who’s willing to work with both parties to get things done.

But opponents accused her of being an enabler of President Donald Trump, citing her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and for tax cuts that critics said favored the rich.

More election coverage:

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 04 Democrat Joe Biden wins Wisconsin

  3. Read Nov 04 Without a winner, Trump falsely claims victory while Biden urges patience

  4. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Biden speaks as presidential vote count continues

  5. Read Nov 04 Biden wins 3 of 4 Maine electoral votes

How Maine’s unique voting system may play out this election

Politics Oct 10

The Latest