What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 31, 2020

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Roberts says he won’t break a tie in Trump impeachment trial

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts was never going to be vote No. 51.

Roberts said Friday that he had no intention of breaking a tie in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, dispelling something of a mystery that had hung over the proceedings.

The statement from Roberts came before senators prepared to vote on a resolution setting the schedule for the final stages of the trial. Senators are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to acquit Trump. Earlier in the evening, they voted by a 51-49 margin to reject witnesses at the trial.

The question of whether a chief justice is empowered to break a tie in an impeachment trial is regarded as an open issue among legal scholars.

Roberts was responding to a question from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who asked Roberts if he was aware that in the impeachment trial of Andrew Johnson in 1868, the presiding chief justice cast two tie-breaking votes.

Roberts said he was, explaining that one concerned a motion to adjourn while the other involved a motion to close deliberations.

“I do not regard those isolated episodes 150 years ago as sufficient to support a general authority to break ties,” Roberts said. “I think it would inappropriate for me, an unelected official from a different branch of government, to assert the power to change that result so that the motion would succeed.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jan 31 David Brooks and Ruth Marcus on Senate’s witness vote, Sanders’ surge

  2. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  3. Read Jan 31 Read Lev Parnas’ letter saying he has information relevant to Trump impeachment trial

  4. Read Jan 30 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 31

  5. Read Jan 31 Senate rejects witnesses in Trump trial, ensuring acquittal

The Latest