WATCH: Sen. Coons praises Jackson during Supreme Court nomination hearing

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware praised Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her day of questioning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, reinforcing her impartiality, as a judge who rules based on law and not a political agenda.

“You understand the reason why the robes of our federal judges are black, not red or blue,” Coons said. “No wonder that when you came before this body to be confirmed for the District Court, and the Circuit Court, you earned and received bipartisan support.”

Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge Tuesday, pushing back on Republican assertions that she would be soft on crime and declaring she would rule as an “independent jurist” if confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.

In what one senator described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson attempted to answer GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described.

Several Republicans used their questioning to try to brand Jackson and Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse made clear that he believed the nominee would be confirmed but still had questions about her judicial philosophy.

“I’m at the rah rah hear hear side of that debate at the level of what is a Supreme Court justices job.

I think that’s why a lot of us are still trying to tease out the philosophical distinction, which I think is more than just a methodology.”

