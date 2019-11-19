Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
November 19, 2019

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Vindman says it was ‘my duty’ to come forward

Politics

A White House aide says he knew he was “assuming a lot of risk” by reporting his concerns about a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s new president.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman spoke during a hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Vindman was asked during Tuesday’s impeachment hearing whether he understood he was taking on the “most important person” when he did it.

Vindman earlier in his opening statement told his father, an immigrant from Ukraine, not to worry about his coming forward, that he would be fine because in the U.S. it was OK to speak out.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Vindman and others said it was improper for Trump to ask Ukraine’s president to investigate the family of Democrat Joe Biden and a debunked theory that Ukraine had meddled in the 2016 elections.

He said he felt comfortable speaking out, because: “Here, right matters.”

The statement was met with brief applause.

By —

Associated Press

