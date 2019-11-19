Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

WATCH: Vindman says Trump’s motives clear in Zelensky call

Politics

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says there is no ambiguity that President Donald Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to commit to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden on a July phone call.

Vindman testified publicly on Nov. 19 before a House committee in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Vindman testified in a House impeachment hearing that there was no ambiguity about Trump’s use of the word “Biden” in the phone call, which is at the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment probe. Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate the former vice president and his son, Hunter Biden, who was linked to a gas company in Ukraine.

In contrast, the hearing’s other witness said Vice President Mike Pence did not request the investigations in his own conversations with Zelenskiy.

Jennifer Williams, a State Department employee detailed to Pence’s office, said he never brought up the investigations.

