Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

WATCH: Volker testifies he didn’t know of ‘linkage’ between U.S. aid and investigations

Politics

The former special envoy to Ukraine is testifying that he should have realized that President Donald Trump was holding up military aid to Ukraine as a way to pressure the country to investigate his political rivals.

Volker spoke on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Kurt Volker is appearing Tuesday in the House impeachment inquiry.

Several other officials have said they understood the connection between investigations and the hold-up on aid, and Volker said that in retrospect, he should have too.

He said he understands now, thanks to hindsight and the testimony of other witnesses, that Trump was using the aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Volker is one of several witnesses this week.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

The Latest