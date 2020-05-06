#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

WATCH: ‘We don’t have certainty’ coronavirus originated in Chinese lab, Pompeo says

Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States does not have “certainty” that the novel coronavirus came from a laboratory in China, despite saying on Sunday that there was “enormous evidence.”

“We don’t have certainty. And there is significant evidence that this can come from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true. … The American people will remain at risk because we don’t know,” Pompeo told reporters in a news conference Wednesday. He added: “There’s an easy way to find the answer to that: transparency and openness.”

During the press conference Pompeo continued his criticism of China’s handling of the pandemic, saying they could have prevented hundreds of thousands of people from dying. For the first time, Pompeo also accused Beijing of destroying samples of the virus during the early stages of the outbreak. He called on China to share their data on the outbreak.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites
Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

@nickschifrin

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

  2. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  3. Read May 06 WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update

  4. Watch May 05 The ominous consequences of COVID-19 for American mental health

  5. Read May 06 The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?

The Latest