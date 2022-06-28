WATCH: White House aide says Trump’s tweets about Pence on Jan. 6 were ‘unpatriotic’

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide for Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified on June 28 that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had reached out to Meadows to say that Cabinet secretaries behind the scenes were discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. Hutchinson said Pompeo also expressed concern for Meadows’ “positioning with this.”

In a public hearing before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Hutchinson also shared details about efforts to persuade Trump to speak out the next day and what the president wanted and didn’t want in the remarks — including wanting to avoid talking about prosecuting the rioters or calling them violent.

Trump spoke on Jan. 7 at the urging of some of his advisers, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, she said. They argued that his previous statement on Jan. 6 was not strong enough, that his legacy was being damaged and that the 25th Amendment could be used to unseat him from power.

“‘Think about what might happen in the final 15 days of your presidency. If we don’t do this, there’s already talks about invoking the 25th Amendment. You need this as cover’,” Hutchinson recalled their thinking in an earlier deposition.

She also testified that Trump wanted to include language in that speech about pardoning those who took part in the attack, an idea that she said Meadows encouraged but that the White House counsel’s office disagreed with. According to Hutchinson, both Giuliani and Meadows suggested or sought presidential pardons for themselves, as well.

Hutchinson also said she overheard Donald Trump, Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone discussing rioters chanting “hang Mike Pence,” as the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded on January 6.

Hutchinson said she heard the three men discussing the attack after she fielded a phone call from Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan, while Trump was in the Oval Office dining room.

Moments later, as Meadows and Cipollone exited the dining room, she heard Cipollone urge more be done to call off the attack.

“Mark had responded, something to the effect of, you heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves that,” Hutchinson said in her videotaped deposition. “He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong, to which Pat said something, this is f-ing crazy. We need to be doing something more,” she testified.

In the days before the attack, Hutchinson testified that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” ahead of the riot after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Meadows and others.

Meadows told Hutchinson that “things might get real real bad,” she said. Giuliani told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.” She described Meadows as unconcerned as security officials told him that people at Trump’s rally had weapons – including people wearing armor and carrying automatic weapons.

A month earlier, Hutchinson said, she heard noise inside the White House around the time an Associated Press article was published in which then-Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had not found evidence of voter fraud that could have affected the election outcome.

She said she entered a room and noticed ketchup dripping down a wall and broken porcelain. The president, it turned out, had thrown his lunch across the wall in disgust over the article and she was urged to steer clear of him.