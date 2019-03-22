Will Barr make the Mueller report public? Here’s what he told senators months ago

Democrats are calling on Attorney General William Barr to make public as much of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final Russia report as he legally can — a kind of transparency Barr pledged during his confirmation hearing earlier this year.

Mueller delivered his final report to Barr on Friday after nearly two years of investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the the Trump campaign and Russia. The contents of the report are largely unknown, though several media outlets reported that Mueller recommended no further indictments relating to the investigation.

The decision on what if any of the report should be made public now rests with Barr.

During his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this year, Barr said he believed “it is very important that the public and Congress be informed of the results of the special counsel’s work.”

“My goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law,” he said.

Barr said he would not let any political or other improper interests influence his opinion on the matter.

During that hearing in January, Barr also defended a previous memo he wrote about obstruction of justice that the thought the special counsel might be considering.

Barr said the memo was narrowly focused and, contrary to what some critics were suggesting, it did not question the special counsel’s “core investigation” or argue that a president can never obstruct justice.

In a letter to Congress on Friday, Barr said that remains “committed to as much transparency as possible.”

He said he plans to review the report and determine as early as this weekend what could be made public to Congress and the American people.

