Who is Nick Quested and why is he testifying on the Jan. 6 hearing?

Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who captured parts of the Jan. 6 insurrection, is among the first witnesses to testify before the House committee investigating the attack during its first hearing June 9.

According to the committee, Quested and his crew were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, during which they “documented the movements around the Capitol that morning, the first moments of violence against U.S. Capitol Police, and the chaos that ensued.”

Quested had been documenting the extremist group the Proud Boys, including their then-leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, and filmed some of their plans before Jan. 6, according to the Associated Press. That includes Tarrio’s meeting with Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, the founder and leader of the extremist group the Oath Keepers, the night before the insurrection.

The Associated Press has reported that Quested has already been interviewed by the Justice Department and by the committee in closed-door conversations. He’s also turned over footage that is expected to be played at the committee’s hearings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.