What we learned on Day 6 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings

Lisa Desjardins:

I will say some Republicans have reacted in texts with me, direct messages, with just a simple exclamation point.

But it's important to point out that the president has in fact been responding today. Here are some of the quotes that he's put out on social media today.

First, he said of Hutchinson: "I hardly know who this person is."

Of that limo anecdote, the idea that he reached out and assaulted a security aide, he said, that's a "fake story." And he also said: "There's no cross-examination for this so-called witnesses. This is a kangaroo court."

And I should remind viewers, of course, that President — former President Trump in the past has disassociated himself, said he doesn't know people that we know he has been associated with in the past. So I would want to add that piece of context.

Now, overall, let's talk about all these accusations. Laura and I have presented a lot of reporting it's easy to get lost in. But we wanted to summarize what we learned today overall.

First, that President Trump knew about weapons here in Washington, D.C., and a chance for violence from the crowd as it was getting ready to go to the Capitol, and that he himself wanted to march into the Capitol with the crowd. The other accusation is that he assaulted the security chief sworn to protect him by — because he wanted to take over and get himself to the Capitol.

And then another accusation, Judy, that is important, witness tampering, that the committee said that they now have messages from Trump allies to witnesses saying that they are sure they will be loyal. That, of course, is also a potential federal crime.

And I think, with all of this, what we're seeing now is the committee kind of honing more and more evidence for criminal cases. That still remains in the hands of the Department of Justice, of course. And we also know more hearings are ahead. We don't know when.