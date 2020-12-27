2020 in Review: Stories on Climate Change, COVID-19 budgets, and the election

Sam Weber:

It was a really fascinating time to be in the state. Early voting had already started and we concentrated on the race that was a little bit more off the beaten path, the race for the state agriculture commissioner, and focused on a young challenger who was really putting climate change at sort of the center of her campaign. And running against an incumbent who'd been there for a long time. It was a really interesting race to follow because climate change was so much at the front and center of that race.

And North Carolina is a state that really has felt like it's really feeling the effects of climate change already. And one of the things that we focused on in that story was Hurricane Florence, which was only two years earlier and had massive effects across the state, including the flooding across really huge swaths of the eastern half of the state.