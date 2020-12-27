2020 in Review: vaccine hesitancy, elective surgeries and medical caregiving

Connie Kargbo:

When I was looking at some of the poll numbers in terms of the African-American community in particular, there is significant distrust, especially compared to other communities. And I balanced that along with what I was hearing in my own life. My family, my friends, they were skeptical. They're like, 'I'm not sure I want to take this vaccine. How, how certain are we that it's really been tested, you know, to make sure it's really effective.' And so ultimately, for me, that made sense to me. If I have people around me asking these questions and I think it's valuable for me to go and look for the answers.

And as you go into the history of why, there is this deep-seated skepticism of not just vaccines in general, but also the medical system, you find that it's rooted in history. You know, African-Americans have been experimented on. You know, they have had situations where they were used as guinea pigs. So it's really important for me to speak to these issues that I was hearing in my community. And I think that in speaking with virologists and speaking with doctors and people who were also part of clinical trials, I hope I was able to answer some of those questions that some of my family have had and people who I've been speaking with in general.