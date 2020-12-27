A city made the case for universal basic income. Dozens are following suit

Michael Hill:

With the COVID-19 stimulus bill in limbo and unemployment benefits expiring, millions may be facing economic uncertainty as the year ends. Even before the pandemic, economic pressures and income inequality created housing and food insecurities, with many on the brink of poverty.

Two years ago, the mayor of Stockton California, piloted an effort to provide some economic relief to members of his community through a universal basic income program, sending monthly assistance checks to some households. And the idea is gaining popularity. More than two dozen mayors across the country are expanding universal basic income in their cities through private donations–providing monthly assistance checks, that can help local families weather the economic effects of the pandemic.

I recently spoke with Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs about his program and his thoughts on the stimulus relief bill.

Mayor Tubbs, thank you so much for joining us.

So much has been kicked around over the last week or so about stimulus plans and helping the Americans across the country and so forth: $600 kicked around and approved by Congress. Ultimately, the president came out, said $2,000 per person would be more appropriate. What's appropriate? What's needed at this point from your perspective?