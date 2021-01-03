2020 in review: “The story is right outside.”

Mori Rothman:

Yeah, I mean, we came into this year fully planning that we were going to cover the presidential election, kind of figuring out what states we were going to hit, possibly even a road trip. Obviously, a lot of things changed in March through the coronavirus and then later through Black Lives Matter. Those ended up being the major stories, but what was interesting about those was that those became the kind of vehicles to which people thought about the election and began participating maybe even more in our democracy.

And for us as reporters, our roles changed a little bit as well. Usually, you and I are traveling somewhere around the U.S. covering an issue that people may not have heard about or somewhere in another country talking about an issue that relates back to something back home. This year, I could cover protests going on down the block and might see a neighbor carrying a sign or we'd hear the sirens of ambulances going to hospitals with possible coronavirus.

And so the story is right outside. And I think that as a result of the stories being so close to home, some of our reporting became more personal.