A Brief But Spectacular take on the future from high school graduates

Steve Goldbloom
By —

Steve Goldbloom

By —

Katie Hodgman, Second Peninsula LLC

Audio

For recent graduates, every year of their high school career was touched by the pandemic. In spite of the challenges, they never lost their perseverance and creativity. Graduating seniors at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California share their Brief But Spectacular take on the future.

Listen to this Segment

Steve Goldbloom
By —

Steve Goldbloom

Steve Goldbloom is a producer and series creator of "Brief but Spectacular."

By —

Katie Hodgman, Second Peninsula LLC

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch