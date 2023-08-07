A Brief But Spectacular take on forgiveness

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Steve Goldbloom
Ramya Ramana is an award-winning author, poet and lyricist. She was a winner of the Youth Poet Laureate of New York City award. In addition to performing and writing, she has also worked as an educator and mentor for young women and poets. Ramana shares her Brief But Spectacular take on forgiveness.
Steve Goldbloom is a producer and series creator of "Brief but Spectacular."
