A Brief But Spectacular take on knowing your power

Amna Nawaz:

Ben Sheehan is a comedian on a mission to educate the public on civics.

A former executive producer in the entertainment industry, he pivoted to politics when he realized how little people actually knew about how government works. He's since run multiple campaigns to get out the vote and authored the book "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?"

Tonight, Sheehan shares his Brief But Spectacular take on knowing your power.

Ben Sheehan, Author, "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work": Hi. How's it going? Sorry to interrupt. I'm Ben. That actually looks really good, what you're eating.

But I wanted to give you a couple of questions about civics. Let me ask you the following. What are the three branches of government? How does the Electoral College work? Who is your state's attorney general? How many voting members are in the House of Representatives? If you didn't do so well on the quiz, do not feel badly. You are not alone.

In truth, less than 50 percent of adults today can name the three branches of government, probably including some congressmembers.

I grew up in Washington, D.C. I was surrounded by government from a very early age, having two parents that worked in and with the federal government. I was about 5 years old. My mom had a napkin and a pen, and she wrote a number, 435 on one side, 100 on the other, drew a house, and that was my first lesson about Congress.

In 2016, I ran a company that made videos that helped get young people to register to vote. We were able to register 50,000 voters just through online video. In 2018, I realized firsthand how little people actually know about how government works.

I would be doing events for a state attorney general or a state secretary of state, and friends of mine would come to these events, and they would have no idea what I was talking about. They didn't know the jobs even existed, let alone who was running to have them.