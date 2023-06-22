A Brief But Spectacular take on debate and democracy

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Moe Sattar
Ana Davila
The New York City Urban Debate League is the largest in the nation. Over the past ten years, it has helped over 100 New York City schools get access to debate training for students. Francis and Erick are two middle school students who participate in the league. They share their Brief But Spectacular take on debate and democracy.
Geoff Bennett:
Francis, New York City Urban Debate League:
To have a good debate, you need to stay calm and prepare.
Erick, New York City Urban Debate League:
Respect is a huge factor in debate, because, if you don't respect your opponent, you can't even respect the judge. Then what are you doing there, to be honest? It's not even a debate at that point. It's just argument.
I'm 11 years old, and I go to MS 50 in Brooklyn, New York. I'm currently a sixth grader, and I'm a debater and a basketball player.
Francis:
I go to PSMS 161 in Harlem, New York. I'm in seventh grade.
Erick:
I have been doing debate for three to four years now. Well, it all started in third grade, where there was this new program happening in my elementary school, and I was quite eager to try it out. And then, there, we learned how to, like, debate. And now here I am.
Question:
Should the United States federal government ban TikTok?
TikTok should be banned due to — amid concerns that their partner company would give users' information, data, like such as browser history and location, to the Chinese government and push propaganda.
I think we shouldn't ban TikTok, because it gives the young people and other people the voice that they deserve.
New York City Urban Debate League is just basically a league of debate, where different schools and different cultures around New York City and the boroughs, they come together for different tournaments.
Its important to have these programs out, because it promotes diversity in all communities.
I love debate because I get to talk. A lot of the time, I have had to switch my — how I usually perceive things.
When somebody asks me a question, I try my best to answer it fully and then come at them with a question that's even harder.
What's the better borough, Manhattan or Brooklyn?
I think the best borough is Manhattan. We have lots of good arts and culture and entertainment in Manhattan. There's a really good food. Practically almost everywhere, there's some kind of train station.
So, in and out, you can be all the city from an hour to 30 minutes.
I see your point, but I believe Brooklyn has also a lot of culture, with mostly mixed communities like Dominican and Black and Jewish all in one community. We have a lot of diversity.
One of the most important things about debating is being yourself, because, if you're not yourself, then who are you? You know, you have to be confident in your abilities and What you can do as a person. If you're confident in yourself and your abilities, you can do anything you want.
Debate is important for the real world, because it will allow you to understand others' perspectives. Sometimes, looking at the other person's perspective can change your own.
If people could understand the other perspective, then it would make it much easier to do things.
To be honest, if you win or you lose, it's still winning at the end of the day, because you're learning something, trying your best, being excellent in your own way, and just pushing through.
My name is Francis.
My name is Erick.
Francis AND Erick:
And this is my Brief But Spectacular take on debate and democracy.
Nice to meet you.
Nice to meet you too.
(LAUGHTER)
Some compelling arguments there from Francis and Erick. That's fantastic.
You can watch more Brief But Spectacular videos online at PBS.org/NewsHour/Brief.
