A Brief But Spectacular take on memory loss and healthy aging

DY Suharya is the founder of Alzheimer's Indonesia and the regional director of Alzheimer's Disease International for the Asia Pacific region. When her mother was diagnosed with dementia, Suharya became her caregiver. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on memory loss and healthy aging.

Steve Goldbloom is a producer and series creator of "Brief but Spectacular."

