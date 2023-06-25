A conversation with San Francisco drag laureate D’Arcy Drollinger

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Ali Rogin
Solveig Rennan
This Pride Month is D’Arcy Drollinger’s first year as San Francisco’s official drag laureate. She takes the new post, which was created by the mayor and believed to be the first of its kind, in a year that has seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced across the country. Drollinger joins Ali Rogin to talk about her new role.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
