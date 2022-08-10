What Republicans and Democrats are focusing on for midterm elections

Judy Woodruff:

We're now less than three months away from the midterm elections.

And as Democrats hope recent legislative successes will bolster them this fall, Republicans are betting they can win back control of Congress by emphasizing economic concerns.

Joining me now to discuss all this and more are two pollsters who have teamed up to research voters' attitudes.

Joel Benenson is a Democratic strategist who worked on Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns. And Neil Newhouse was the lead pollster for Mitt Romney and John McCain's presidential bids.

Hello to both of you. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Your latest polling report, I found it fascinating. So there's a lot to ask you about.

Neil Newhouse, let me start with you. As you hear what voters are saying, what did you pick up as the main issues on their minds as they approach these elections?