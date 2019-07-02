A memoir of musical reverence to A Tribe Called Quest

Amna Nawaz:

From their very first album in 1990, called "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm," the Queens-based group A Tribe Called Quest walked a path all their own.

Their exploratory sounds, layering jazz samples and pairing them with socially conscious lyrics, and their inescapable beats in albums like "The Low End Theory" and "Midnight Marauders," defined their work and redefined what rap and hip-hop could be.

But it was the unique chemistry between the three core members, Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, that drove their creative process.

Tribe's music was both critically and commercially successful, and their 1998 breakup left their legion of fans devastated. Eighteen years later, they reemerged with one last declaration, a 2016 album called "We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service," recorded in secret and released just days after the presidential election, offering what one review called the best musical release valve the country could hope for.

Their music and their impact are now immortalized in a new book by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib called "Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest."

Hanif joins me here now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."