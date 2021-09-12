A survivor’s fight for health care for young adults impacted by 9/11

Lila Nordstrom:

That was a transformational moment for everyone in America because our understanding of just how safe we were and what our life would be changed forever on 9/11.

But I think specifically in my case, like it also changed my relationship to political systems. It changed my relationship to political authority. It was really the first time that I had been failed by a government authority on that kind of massive scale. And it kind of reoriented my life.

You know, I've always been interested in politics. It reoriented my life away from, you know, thoughts like I might go into politics and I might want to run for office. And I I kind of embraced being an advocate and an activist after that because I felt like that was really where I had the power to actually make some change and speak up about some things that, you know, were were actually failures on the part of the government. And we're not something that had been actively done.