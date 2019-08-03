A year after outbreak, Ebola has killed hundreds in the DRC

RICHARD PRESTON:

Let's talk about the American population. Let's talk about New York City. Because the problem of education is just as deep here in New York as it is anywhere else on the planet. So I did a little survey and I found out that in the New York City hospitals there are a total of eight so-called red zone beds for patients who are infected with a highly infectious lethal virus for which there is no cure and no vaccine. Only eight beds. And there are not enough trained hospital personnel to handle more than about eight patients.

When there was one patient with Ebola at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, there was a huge team that treated the individual. They spent millions of dollars saving that patient's life. Now what if an emerging virus — I'm not necessarily talking about Ebola but something Ebola-like, and there are many other kinds of viruses that are out there lurking in nature that are making these so-called cross-species jumps. They're coming out of ecosystems and getting into humanity. So what if we had a thousand patients in New York City with a really hot virus? What if we had 10,000 patients? What you would see in a city like New York in the developed world is exactly what happened in cities in West Africa when Ebola got into them. You would see medical personnel risking their lives and sacrificing their lives. A thin line of defense. The medical people, the doctors, the nurses would really be dying. They would be going into horrific conditions to try to save patients just as was done in Africa. And then you can just imagine the possibilities that they're — in a way they're sort of hard to imagine, but you would have people trying to leave the city in large numbers. You would have people fleeing from hospitals as happened in Africa. Nobody would want to go to the hospitals because they would be hot. And so people would be dying in apartments and the way it works in New York City is that the Fire Department has special HASTAC teams that are trained to go in and bring out a bio-hazardous patient or a bio-hazardous corpse and deliver it properly.