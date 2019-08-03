Multiple fatalities in El Paso shooting, suspect in custody

Dennis Woo:

So far things are in preliminary stages for the time being. Yes we do have an elementary school that's a staging area for loved ones to try to catch up with other loved ones that work in the store. You know the sale of Vista mall which has 122 stores that was also evacuated as well. So that entire complex that runs maybe about 22 acres is completely deserted except with nothing but law enforcement officials and people trying to latch up with one another. So those preliminary plans of trying to heal if you will are still in the first stages but I can tell you by day's end well wind up with some kind of candle little light vigil if not more things happening for the weekend.