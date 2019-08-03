U.S. withdrawal of nuclear treaty sparks arms race concerns

Hari Sreenivasan:

This week a Cold War-era pact, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces or INF treaty between the U.S. and Russia expired. Both countries accuse each other of violating the agreement for years. It was supposed to ban land based missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,410 miles. Joining me now from Washington D.C. for more on what this may mean is Jon Wolfsthal, director of the Nuclear Crisis Group, a nonpartisan group dedicated to preventing the use of nuclear weapons. He was formerly senior director for Arms Control and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council in the Obama administration.

Jon in some ways this is a long time coming. Even the Obama administration was complaining that Russia was violating this treaty as far back as five six years ago.