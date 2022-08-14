Abbi Jacobson on re-telling ‘A League of Their Own’ for a new generation

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
"A League of Their Own" quickly became a cult classic after its initial release in 1992. Now, 30 years after the film based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League premiered in theaters, the Rockford Peaches are coming back to screens. Abbi Jacobson, co-creator and star of the new Prime Video series "A League of Their Own," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: