Acclaimed artist Kadir Nelson on what influences his paintings

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett

Kaisha Young

Juliet Fuisz

Award-winning artist Kadir Nelson is known for his oil paintings that evoke both modern urban realism and the masterly works of turn-of-the century American painters. For our Weekend Spotlight, Geoff Bennett spoke to Nelson while he was in Washington, D.C., for the unveiling of his portrait of humanitarian chef José Andrés at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Juliet Fuisz

