Mueller cites ‘efforts’ to meddle in election

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller says there were “multiple, systematic efforts” to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that “deserves the attention of every American.”

Mueller made the comments Wednesday as he ended an almost 10-minute statement about his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and obstruction of justice. Mueller detailed that meddling in an indictment last year, charging 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking Democratic email accounts.

Mueller’s probe found there was no evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded or conspired with Russia. But a report released at the end of the investigation detailed many contacts between Russia and the campaign.

The Republican president has repeatedly called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”

