After near-collisions on airport runways, FAA calls for safety review

Miles O’Brien:

Well, we certainly are paying more attention, aren't we, Geoff? And that's a good thing for all of us, because that ultimately is what leads to safety.

Just because we don't have an accident doesn't imply we have safety. So we have to be aggressive about these things. Looking at the numbers, the FAA classifies these by severity. The top two most severe incidents are incidents where a near-collision almost happened or there was a potential for one.

If you look back for — over airline operations since about 2016, there have been a handful of these per year of the top two categories. And then the most severe one, the one that is narrowly missed a collision, there have been only three over the past five years and none in 2022.

So the fact that we're dealing with a half-dozen or more in the first quarter of 2023 indicates something truly is going on here.