After two bloody attacks, France plans crackdown on radical Islam

Malcolm Brabant:

Paris and its landmarks are eerily quiet because of the coronavirus lockdown.

But the tranquility is a mirage, because a battle is taking place for the soul of France, and its core principle of secularism, where religion should never interfere with citizens' rights.

The beheading in October of Parisian teacher Samuel Paty by a Chechen Islamist was the catalyst for change. Paty was killed as the "Charlie Hebdo" terrorist trial began. He was targeted for showing people cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on free expression.

The cartoons triggered the 2015 attacks that led to today's convictions.

President Macron clearly has one religion in his sights.

President of France Emmanuel Macron (through translator): Samuel Paty on Friday became the face of the republic, of our desire to break terrorism, to diminish Islamists, to live as a community of free citizens in our country.