‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ among 25 additions to National Recording Registry

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Audio

Each year, the Library of Congress selects 25 recordings of cultural, historical or aesthetic importance for the National Recording Registry. Tunes for the history books, for the memory banks or just to hum or dance along to. This year is no different. Jeffrey Brown has more for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Listen to this Segment

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet
Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch