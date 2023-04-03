Kehinde Wiley exhibit uses historic icons to expose systemic violence against Black people

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Kehinde Wiley is best known for his distinctive presidential portrait of Barack Obama. But Wiley has spent most of his career painting vibrant portrayals of everyday Black men and women. A new exhibition of his work focuses on grief and mourning and also asks whose lives have value. Jeffrey Brown sat down with Wiley for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
