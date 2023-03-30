New film ‘Nine Parts’ explores lives of Iraqi women after U.S. invasion

Geoff Bennett:

Twenty years ago, after the U.S. invaded Iraq, Iraqi American playwright and actor Heather Raffo created and starred in an acclaimed play titled "Nine Parts of Desire" about the lives of Iraqi women.

Now she's returned to the subject, but on film and through a distinctly American lens, setting a new version of the work in Michigan.

Jeffrey Brown went there to see how this work lands for our arts and culture series, Canvas.