Amid roiling health care debate, the share of uninsured Americans is growing

Margot Sanger-Katz:

Yes, I mean, I think this is a pretty troubling development. It's been about a decade since we have really seen the uninsured rate go up. So it's not just Obamacare, but even before then.

And, generally, as you say, when the economy is doing better, more people have jobs that give them coverage. And I think there are a couple of different things that are going on here.

One has to do with things that states are doing in their Medicaid programs, where they're making a little bit harder for people to get enrolled and stay enrolled. And that's something that is not an explicit federal policy, but the Trump administration has made it a little bit easier for states to do those sorts of things.

I think another major possible source of these coverage losses are concerns about immigration policy, where a lot of families where there might be children who are U.S. citizens and parents who are either undocumented immigrants or even legal immigrants who are in the process of getting their green card or their citizenship, they may be more reluctant to sign up for public coverage because they're worried that it may affect their immigration status.

And then I think there's this third category that's linked to the Obamacare markets that we talked about earlier. The premiums for Obamacare plans are really high. They have risen a lot over the course of the program.

And there are people who do not qualify for any financial assistance buying those plans. And we can see that more than a million people have basically left that market because they have decided that it's too expensive.