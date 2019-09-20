Amid whistleblower reports, what’s the state of U.S.-Ukraine relations?

Yamiche Alcindor:

The Washington Post and New York Times have reported the complaint involves the president's communications with an unspecified foreign leader and other actions, and centers on Ukraine.

It is public record that, on July 25, the president spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That was two weeks before the whistle-blower complaint was filed.

Today, new reports surfaced that President Trump repeatedly pressed Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The president wanted Hunter Biden's dealings with a Ukrainian gas firm investigated, in a bid to aid the Trump reelection campaign.

Biden's father, former Vice President Joe Biden, is a potential 2020 challenger to President Trump.

On CNN last night, Giuliani first denied it, then admitted it.