Shields and Brooks on the whistleblower complaint, Saudi oil attack

Judy Woodruff:

And now we turn to the political analysis of Shields and Brooks. That is syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you.

Let's start with our lead story tonight. And that is the whistle-blower from the intelligence community.

The word gets out — or this person is alleging that he that the president, in a conversation with — now we think it's the president of Ukraine, urged the president of Ukraine, Mark, to investigate Joe Biden's son.

And we have a — there's still no — the president denies it, and others do, but now we have several news outlets backing up the story. And I was just handed — and you have seen it — a statement by Joe Biden.