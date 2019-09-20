Why whistleblower standoff represents a ‘unique juncture’ for U.S. government

Joel Brenner:

Well, you would expect in the room with the president would be a significant number of staff members.

They would be from the National Security Council. There might have been somebody from the State Department there. There would have been a notetaker. There probably would have been a stenographer taking a verbatim transcript.

And then there would have been a memorandum of that conversation, which would have had a somewhat wider, but not very wide distribution. And, of course, there may have been security services listening to that call as well.

That would have been the universe of people that you would start with. And, of course, there might have been people that any one of those people might also have spoken with.

But when you're doing an investigation to find out who might have had access to information, you bound it to begin with by asking yourself, who could have had it? And that's the universe that I see here, Judy.